The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Neal Pionk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pionk stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Pionk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Pionk averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:54 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:10 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:16 Away W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.