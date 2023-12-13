For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Nate Schmidt a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schmidt stats and insights

  • Schmidt is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Schmidt has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 58 total goals (2.3 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.