For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mason Appleton a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

  • Appleton has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (three shots).
  • Appleton has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Appleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:32 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

