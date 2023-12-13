Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Looking to wager on Scheifele's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mark Scheifele vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele's plus-minus this season, in 21:08 per game on the ice, is +3.

Scheifele has a goal in nine games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 27 games this season, Scheifele has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Scheifele has an assist in 13 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Scheifele's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+34) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 4 28 Points 4 9 Goals 2 19 Assists 2

