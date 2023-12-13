The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Mark Scheifele score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

Scheifele has scored in nine of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.

He has a 13.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:55 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:37 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:34 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:51 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:56 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.