Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 13?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Mark Scheifele score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Scheifele stats and insights
- Scheifele has scored in nine of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 13.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|22:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:56
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
