For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Logan Stanley a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stanley stats and insights

  • Stanley is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Stanley has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:29 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 2-1
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 6-3
10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.