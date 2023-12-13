Will Logan Stanley Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 13?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Logan Stanley a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Stanley stats and insights
- Stanley is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Stanley has zero points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Stanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|L 5-3
Jets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
