For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Logan Stanley a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Stanley stats and insights

Stanley is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Stanley has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Stanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:29 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 2-1 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 6-3 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.