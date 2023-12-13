Jets vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 13
The Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Kings fell to the New York Rangers 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Jets' offense has scored 23 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 17 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (13.8%). They are 6-4-0 over those contests.
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.
Jets vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Kings 4, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets vs Kings Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a record of 16-9-2 this season and are 2-2-4 in overtime games.
- Winnipeg has earned nine points (4-3-1) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Jets scored only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- When Winnipeg has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).
- The Jets have scored at least three goals 18 times, earning 31 points from those matchups (15-2-1).
- This season, Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 8-7-2 (18 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 8-2-0 to register 16 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|3rd
|3.68
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|15th
|1st
|2.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.63
|7th
|5th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.9
|14th
|2nd
|26.9
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|7th
|15th
|20.69%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|23rd
|2nd
|87.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.31%
|26th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Jets vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.