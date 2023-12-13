The Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4) square off against the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Kings fell to the New York Rangers 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

The Jets' offense has scored 23 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 17 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (13.8%). They are 6-4-0 over those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Kings 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Jets vs Kings Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a record of 16-9-2 this season and are 2-2-4 in overtime games.

Winnipeg has earned nine points (4-3-1) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Jets scored only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Winnipeg has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned three points (1-3-1 record).

The Jets have scored at least three goals 18 times, earning 31 points from those matchups (15-2-1).

This season, Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 8-7-2 (18 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 8-2-0 to register 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 3rd 3.68 Goals Scored 3.19 15th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 5th 33.2 Shots 30.9 14th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 15th 20.69% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 2nd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 75.31% 26th

Jets vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

