Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Prop bets for Morrissey are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:40 per game on the ice, is +11.

Morrissey has a goal in five of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Morrissey has a point in 14 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points eight times.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Morrissey has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 58 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 4 24 Points 6 5 Goals 2 19 Assists 4

