Sportsbooks have set player props for Adrian Kempe and others when the Los Angeles Kings host the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Jets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Mark Scheifele has scored 28 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 19 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 2 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 1 0 1 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Joshua Morrissey is a top player on offense for Winnipeg with five goals and 19 assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 7 at Ducks Dec. 10 0 2 2 4 at Avalanche Dec. 7 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (26 total points), having put up nine goals and 17 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 9 1 0 1 5 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 2 2 1

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Anze Kopitar is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 25 games, with 10 goals and 15 assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 3 3 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 1 1 2

