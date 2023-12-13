Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Kings on December 13, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Adrian Kempe and others when the Los Angeles Kings host the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.
Jets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jets vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Mark Scheifele has scored 28 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 19 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Joshua Morrissey is a top player on offense for Winnipeg with five goals and 19 assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Ducks
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (26 total points), having put up nine goals and 17 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|1
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Anze Kopitar is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 25 games, with 10 goals and 15 assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
