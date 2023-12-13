The Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4) take on the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a loss. The Kings fell to the New York Rangers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-185) Jets (+150) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +150 moneyline in this matchup.

The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.

Winnipeg has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 14 of 27 games this season.

Jets vs Kings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 92 (7th) Goals 86 (17th) 58 (1st) Goals Allowed 71 (4th) 18 (17th) Power Play Goals 15 (23rd) 10 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Winnipeg went 6-4-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

Winnipeg and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Jets' most recent 10 contests.

The Jets have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 6.

Over the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.8 goals.

The Jets have the NHL's 17th-ranked scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Jets are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 71 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their +15 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.