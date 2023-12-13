Jets vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4) take on the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a loss. The Kings fell to the New York Rangers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-185)
|Jets (+150)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Winnipeg has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +150 moneyline in this matchup.
- The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.
- Winnipeg has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 14 of 27 games this season.
Jets vs Kings Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|92 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (17th)
|58 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|71 (4th)
|18 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (23rd)
|10 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (21st)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Winnipeg went 6-4-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- Winnipeg and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Jets' most recent 10 contests.
- The Jets have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 6.
- Over the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.8 goals.
- The Jets have the NHL's 17th-ranked scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Jets are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 71 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their +15 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.