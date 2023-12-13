Keep an eye on Adrian Kempe and Kyle Connor in particular on Wednesday, when the Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Jets vs. Kings Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Connor is among the top options on offense for Winnipeg, with 29 points this season, as he has put up 17 goals and 12 assists in 26 games.

Mark Scheifele's 28 points this season, including nine goals and 19 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Winnipeg.

This season, Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 19 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit's record stands at 3-3-1 on the season, allowing 18 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 179 saves with a .909% save percentage (26th in the league).

Kings Players to Watch

Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (26 points), via put up nine goals and 17 assists.

Anze Kopitar has chipped in with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists).

Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and added 19 assists in 25 games for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (4-1-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .870% save percentage (66th in league).

Jets vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 3rd 3.68 Goals Scored 3.19 15th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 2.63 7th 5th 33.2 Shots 30.9 14th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 15th 20.69% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 2nd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 75.31% 26th

