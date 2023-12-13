Jets vs. Kings December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keep an eye on Adrian Kempe and Kyle Connor in particular on Wednesday, when the Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Jets vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSW,ESPN+
Jets Players to Watch
- Connor is among the top options on offense for Winnipeg, with 29 points this season, as he has put up 17 goals and 12 assists in 26 games.
- Mark Scheifele's 28 points this season, including nine goals and 19 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Winnipeg.
- This season, Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 19 assists, for a season point total of 24.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit's record stands at 3-3-1 on the season, allowing 18 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 179 saves with a .909% save percentage (26th in the league).
Kings Players to Watch
- Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (26 points), via put up nine goals and 17 assists.
- Anze Kopitar has chipped in with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists).
- Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and added 19 assists in 25 games for Los Angeles.
- Pheonix Copley (4-1-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .870% save percentage (66th in league).
Jets vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|3rd
|3.68
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|15th
|1st
|2.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.63
|7th
|5th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.9
|14th
|2nd
|26.9
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|7th
|15th
|20.69%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|23rd
|2nd
|87.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.31%
|26th
