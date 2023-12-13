Wednesday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (16-5-4) and the Winnipeg Jets (16-9-2) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Kings are -190 on the moneyline to win at home against the Jets (+155) in the game, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on BSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Kings Betting Trends

Winnipeg has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 14 of 27 games this season.

In the 16 times this season the Kings have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 12-4 in those games.

This season the Jets have four wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Los Angeles has compiled a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

Winnipeg has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +155.

Jets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Cole Perfetti 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-143) Joshua Morrissey 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100) Mark Scheifele 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (+100)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.2 3.40 1.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.40 1.70 6 23.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 0-8-2 6.3 2.30 1.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.30 1.70 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 0 Games Under Total 8

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.