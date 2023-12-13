How to Watch the Jets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the Winnipeg Jets (who also lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on BSW and ESPN+ as the Kings play the Jets.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Jets Prediction
|Kings vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Jets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jets vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Jets
|Kings
|5-1 LA
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets give up 2.6 goals per game (71 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Jets' 86 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Jets are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Mark Scheifele
|27
|9
|19
|28
|9
|18
|51.5%
|Joshua Morrissey
|27
|5
|19
|24
|22
|15
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|27
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|33.7%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|27
|7
|9
|16
|13
|11
|20%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in NHL play, allowing 58 total goals (just 2.3 per game).
- The Kings score the seventh-most goals in the league (92 total, 3.7 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|25
|9
|17
|26
|9
|9
|50%
|Anze Kopitar
|25
|10
|15
|25
|11
|11
|56.3%
|Kevin Fiala
|25
|6
|19
|25
|19
|10
|25%
|Trevor Moore
|25
|13
|9
|22
|10
|13
|22.2%
|Quinton Byfield
|25
|8
|13
|21
|2
|13
|40%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.