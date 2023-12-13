Coming off a defeat last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the Winnipeg Jets (who also lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Jets vs Kings Additional Info

Jets vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Jets Kings 5-1 LA

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets give up 2.6 goals per game (71 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

The Jets' 86 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Jets are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Mark Scheifele 27 9 19 28 9 18 51.5% Joshua Morrissey 27 5 19 24 22 15 - Cole Perfetti 27 9 9 18 4 7 33.7% Nikolaj Ehlers 27 7 9 16 13 11 20%

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in NHL play, allowing 58 total goals (just 2.3 per game).

The Kings score the seventh-most goals in the league (92 total, 3.7 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players