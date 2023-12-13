Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Vilardi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi's plus-minus this season, in 15:52 per game on the ice, is 0.

Vilardi has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

Vilardi has a point in three games this year through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Vilardi has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Vilardi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 58 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 9 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

