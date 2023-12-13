On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Gabriel Vilardi going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.

Vilardi's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 58 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

