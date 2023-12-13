Will Gabriel Vilardi Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 13?
On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Gabriel Vilardi going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vilardi stats and insights
- Vilardi has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).
- Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Vilardi's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 58 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.