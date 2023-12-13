Should you bet on Dylan Samberg to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

  • Samberg is yet to score through 27 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:13 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

