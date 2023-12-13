Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 13?
Can we count on David Gustafsson scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- In two of 22 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).
- Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|8:46
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|6:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:44
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:52
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:15
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:49
|Home
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
