Can we count on David Gustafsson scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:46 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:19 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:15 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2

Jets vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

