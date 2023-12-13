Can we count on David Gustafsson scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gustafsson stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:46 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:19 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:15 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.