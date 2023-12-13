Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Prop bets for Perfetti are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cole Perfetti vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 14:35 on the ice per game.

Perfetti has a goal in nine games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has a point in 16 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Perfetti having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 2 18 Points 0 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

