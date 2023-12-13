Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 13?
On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Cole Perfetti going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perfetti stats and insights
- In nine of 27 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (three shots).
- Perfetti has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
- Perfetti averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 58 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.