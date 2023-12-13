On Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Cole Perfetti going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

In nine of 27 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (three shots).

Perfetti has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.

Perfetti averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 58 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:44 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:26 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.