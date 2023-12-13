Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

