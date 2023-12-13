Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Does a wager on Iafallo interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Iafallo vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus this season, in 16:53 per game on the ice, is -4.

In three of 27 games this season, Iafallo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Iafallo has a point in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 27 games this season, Iafallo has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Iafallo goes over his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 58 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +34 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 1 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

