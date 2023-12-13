Adam Lowry will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. If you'd like to wager on Lowry's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Adam Lowry vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry has averaged 15:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

Lowry has scored a goal in four of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lowry has a point in 12 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Lowry has an assist in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Lowry's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lowry has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lowry Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 27 Games 4 14 Points 3 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

