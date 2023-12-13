In the upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Adam Lowry to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lowry stats and insights

Lowry has scored in four of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Lowry has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Lowry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:01 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:20 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:02 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

