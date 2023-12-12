Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Wells County, North Dakota. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wells County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Benson County at Fessenden-Bowdon High School - Wells County

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 12

4:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fessenden, ND

Fessenden, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Benson County at Fessenden-Bowdon High School - Wells County