The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Namestnikov stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Namestnikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:34 Away W 4-2 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:44 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.