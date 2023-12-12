North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Renville County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Renville County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Renville County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Powers Lake High School at Glenburn High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Glenburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.