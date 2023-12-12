Nino Niederreiter and the Winnipeg Jets will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Considering a bet on Niederreiter in the Jets-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 15:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Niederreiter has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Niederreiter has a point in 11 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

Niederreiter has an assist in eight of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Niederreiter's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Niederreiter having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 26 Games 6 16 Points 8 7 Goals 6 9 Assists 2

