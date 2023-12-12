Will Nino Niederreiter Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 12?
Can we anticipate Nino Niederreiter finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Niederreiter stats and insights
- Niederreiter has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Niederreiter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.