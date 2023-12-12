Can we anticipate Nino Niederreiter finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Niederreiter stats and insights

  • Niederreiter has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:06 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.