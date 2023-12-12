Nikolaj Ehlers will be among those in action Tuesday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Thinking about a wager on Ehlers in the Jets-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Ehlers has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 15:47 on the ice per game.

Ehlers has scored a goal in six of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ehlers has a point in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Ehlers has an assist in eight of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Ehlers' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -51 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 26 Games 3 16 Points 2 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

