When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

  • In six of 26 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Ehlers has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Ehlers averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:47 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:48 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:03 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:57 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 5-2

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

