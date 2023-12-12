Neal Pionk will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Pionk against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Neal Pionk vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Pionk Season Stats Insights

Pionk has averaged 20:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Pionk has a goal in one of his 26 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pionk has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 26 games this year, Pionk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Pionk has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pionk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Pionk Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 26 Games 3 9 Points 0 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

