Will Nate Schmidt Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 12?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is set for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Nate Schmidt light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmidt stats and insights
- Schmidt is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Schmidt has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Schmidt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
