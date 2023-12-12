North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Morton County, North Dakota today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morton County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mandan High School at Bismarck High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.