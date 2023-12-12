North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McKenzie County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in McKenzie County, North Dakota today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McKenzie County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Des Lacs-Burlington High School at Watford City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Watford City, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.