Will Mason Appleton score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

  • Appleton has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Appleton has zero points on the power play.
  • Appleton averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Appleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:32 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 5-2

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

