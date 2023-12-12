Will Mason Appleton Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 12?
Will Mason Appleton score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Appleton stats and insights
- Appleton has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- Appleton has zero points on the power play.
- Appleton averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Appleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:19
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
