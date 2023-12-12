The Winnipeg Jets, including Mark Scheifele, are in action Tuesday versus the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Scheifele's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mark Scheifele vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 21:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Scheifele has a goal in nine games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Scheifele has a point in 19 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

In 13 of 26 games this year, Scheifele has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Scheifele's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 26 Games 3 28 Points 2 9 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.