Should you bet on Mark Scheifele to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

  • In nine of 26 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Scheifele has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Scheifele averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:55 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:37 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:34 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:51 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:56 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 3 1 2 18:15 Home W 5-2

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

