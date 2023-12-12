Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 12?
Should you bet on Mark Scheifele to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Scheifele stats and insights
- In nine of 26 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Scheifele has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.
- Scheifele averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|22:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:56
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|1
|2
|18:15
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.