Will Logan Stanley Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 12?
Can we count on Logan Stanley finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Stanley stats and insights
- Stanley is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Stanley has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Stanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|L 5-3
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
