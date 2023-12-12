Can we count on Logan Stanley finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600

Stanley stats and insights

Stanley is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Stanley has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Stanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:29 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 2-1 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 6-3 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

