Can we count on Logan Stanley finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Logan Stanley score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Stanley stats and insights

  • Stanley is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Stanley has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 113 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Stanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:29 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 2-1
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 6-3
10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

