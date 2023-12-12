The Winnipeg Jets, with Joshua Morrissey, take the ice Tuesday versus the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Morrissey interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey has averaged 24:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Morrissey has a goal in five games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Morrissey has a point in 14 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points eight times.

Morrissey has an assist in 13 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Morrissey's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 60.6%.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 113 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-51) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 26 Games 3 24 Points 4 5 Goals 1 19 Assists 3

