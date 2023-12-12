Jets vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2, on a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the San Jose Sharks (8-17-3) at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup on Tuesday, December 12 starts at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.
Jets vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-225)
|Sharks (+180)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 11-2 in those games.
- Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter once this season, and won.
- The Jets have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Winnipeg's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.
Jets vs Sharks Additional Info
Jets vs. Sharks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|85 (15th)
|Goals
|62 (31st)
|69 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|113 (32nd)
|15 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (24th)
|19 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (31st)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Winnipeg has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg hit the over once.
- The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets are putting up 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets are ranked 15th in the league with 85 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Jets are ranked sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 69 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +16 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.
