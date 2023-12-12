The Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2, on a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the San Jose Sharks (8-17-3) at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup on Tuesday, December 12 starts at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-225) Sharks (+180) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have finished 11-2 in those games.

Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter once this season, and won.

The Jets have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Winnipeg's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.

Jets vs Sharks Additional Info

Jets vs. Sharks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 85 (15th) Goals 62 (31st) 69 (6th) Goals Allowed 113 (32nd) 15 (23rd) Power Play Goals 14 (24th) 19 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (31st)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Winnipeg has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg hit the over once.

The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are putting up 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets are ranked 15th in the league with 85 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Jets are ranked sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 69 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +16 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

