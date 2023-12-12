When the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday (beginning at 10:30 PM ET), Mark Scheifele and Mikael Granlund should be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors with 29 points. He has scored 17 goals and picked up 12 assists this season.

Scheifele has chipped in with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists).

Joshua Morrissey's total of 24 points is via five goals and 19 assists.

In six games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 3-2-1. He has conceded 16 goals (2.65 goals against average) and has racked up 149 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 24 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored nine goals and 15 assists in 27 games (playing 20:27 per game).

Granlund's 18 points this season, including three goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.

This season, San Jose's William Eklund has 13 points, courtesy of six goals (fourth on team) and seven assists (fourth).

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen's record stands at 5-6-1 on the season, allowing 42 goals (3.9 goals against average) and collecting 353 saves with an .894% save percentage (45th in the league).

Jets vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.21 32nd 7th 2.65 Goals Allowed 4.04 32nd 14th 30.7 Shots 25.8 32nd 6th 28.6 Shots Allowed 36.7 32nd 23rd 17.65% Power Play % 18.67% 19th 25th 75.64% Penalty Kill % 71.88% 31st

