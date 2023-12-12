The Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2) hit the road to play the San Jose Sharks (8-17-3) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+. The Jets have won four games in a row.

The Jets' offense has scored 27 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 17 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into four power-play goals (16.0%). They are 7-3-0 in those games.

Here is our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Jets vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Jets 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-225)

Jets (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Jets vs Sharks Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 2-2-4 in overtime games on their way to a 16-8-2 overall record.

In the seven games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-1 record (good for nine points).

In the two games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Winnipeg has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).

The Jets have scored more than two goals in 18 games (15-2-1, 31 points).

In the nine games when Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to register 10 points.

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 8-6-2 (18 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 8-2-0 to record 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.21 32nd 7th 2.65 Goals Allowed 4.04 32nd 14th 30.7 Shots 25.8 32nd 6th 28.6 Shots Allowed 36.7 32nd 23rd 17.65% Power Play % 18.67% 19th 25th 75.64% Penalty Kill % 71.88% 31st

Jets vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

