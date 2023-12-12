Jets vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2) hit the road to play the San Jose Sharks (8-17-3) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+. The Jets have won four games in a row.
The Jets' offense has scored 27 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 17 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into four power-play goals (16.0%). They are 7-3-0 in those games.
Here is our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.
Jets vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Jets 4, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-225)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)
Jets vs Sharks Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets are 2-2-4 in overtime games on their way to a 16-8-2 overall record.
- In the seven games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-1 record (good for nine points).
- In the two games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they lost both times.
- Winnipeg has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).
- The Jets have scored more than two goals in 18 games (15-2-1, 31 points).
- In the nine games when Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 5-4-0 to register 10 points.
- In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 8-6-2 (18 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 8-2-0 to record 16 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.21
|32nd
|7th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|4.04
|32nd
|14th
|30.7
|Shots
|25.8
|32nd
|6th
|28.6
|Shots Allowed
|36.7
|32nd
|23rd
|17.65%
|Power Play %
|18.67%
|19th
|25th
|75.64%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.88%
|31st
Jets vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
