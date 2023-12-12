The Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2) are big favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) when they go on the road in a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (8-17-3), who have +190 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has played 14 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Jets have won 84.6% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (11-2).

The Sharks have been listed as the underdog 28 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds set at -225 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

San Jose has 22 games this season playing as an underdog by +190 or longer, and is 6-16 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 1-7-2 6.4 2.70 1.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.70 1.70 4 16.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-1 7-3-0 6.1 3.50 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.50 3.80 5 22.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.