The Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the San Jose Sharks (8-17-3) on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Jets and Sharks square off on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Jets vs Sharks Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 69 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The Jets rank 15th in the NHL with 85 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Jets have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Mark Scheifele 26 9 19 28 9 17 51.6% Joshua Morrissey 26 5 19 24 22 14 - Cole Perfetti 26 9 9 18 4 7 33.7% Nikolaj Ehlers 26 7 9 16 13 11 20%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 113 goals given up (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks have 62 goals this season (2.2 per game), 31st in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Sharks are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Sharks Key Players