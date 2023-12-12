How to Watch the Jets vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the San Jose Sharks (8-17-3) on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Jets and Sharks square off on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Jets vs Sharks Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have allowed 69 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Jets rank 15th in the NHL with 85 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Jets have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Mark Scheifele
|26
|9
|19
|28
|9
|17
|51.6%
|Joshua Morrissey
|26
|5
|19
|24
|22
|14
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|26
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|33.7%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|26
|7
|9
|16
|13
|11
|20%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 113 goals given up (4.0 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have 62 goals this season (2.2 per game), 31st in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Sharks are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|27
|9
|15
|24
|8
|18
|57.8%
|Mikael Granlund
|21
|3
|15
|18
|9
|17
|48.9%
|William Eklund
|27
|6
|7
|13
|7
|11
|27.6%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|28
|8
|4
|12
|8
|11
|50%
|Calen Addison
|28
|1
|10
|11
|5
|6
|-
