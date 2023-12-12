Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grand Forks Central High School at Grand Forks Red River High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND Conference: A East

A East How to Stream: Watch Here

May-Port CG High School at Thompson High School