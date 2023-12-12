North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Forks County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Forks Central High School at Grand Forks Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Conference: A East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
May-Port CG High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Thompson, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.