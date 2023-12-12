The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) travel to face the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) after losing eight road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Georgetown vs. Coppin State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgetown Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Georgetown (-21.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgetown (-21.5) 139.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

Georgetown is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Hoyas' eight games have gone over the point total.

Coppin State has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Oddsmakers rate Georgetown considerably higher (95th in the country) than the computer rankings do (195th).

The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

