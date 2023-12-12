The Winnipeg Jets, Gabriel Vilardi included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Vilardi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Vilardi has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 15:07 on the ice per game.

Vilardi has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

In three of eight games this season, Vilardi has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Vilardi has had an assist twice this season in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Vilardi hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

