Will Gabriel Vilardi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 12?
When the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Vilardi stats and insights
- Vilardi has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Vilardi's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
