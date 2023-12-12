When the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.

Vilardi's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

