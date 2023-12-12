When the Winnipeg Jets play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

  • Vilardi has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Vilardi's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
