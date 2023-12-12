Should you wager on Dylan Samberg to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

  • Samberg is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:13 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:19 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 3-2 OT
11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Home W 5-2

Jets vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

