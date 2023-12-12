North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dunn County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Dunn County, North Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dunn County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanley High School at Killdeer High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Killdeer, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.